Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISSC. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.1% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 152,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,509. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $185.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

