Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $197.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $176.67 and last traded at $176.5090, with a volume of 539977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.42.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Five Below from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 6.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

