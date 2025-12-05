Comparing Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.43% 19.31% 5.19% Nexxen International 10.46% 12.23% 7.88%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 13 6 2 2.48 Nexxen International 0 2 9 0 2.82

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verizon Communications and Nexxen International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $47.41, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Nexxen International has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 90.91%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Nexxen International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $134.79 billion 1.31 $17.51 billion $4.68 8.98 Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.02 $35.44 million $0.60 11.00

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Nexxen International on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

