Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.43, but opened at $87.04. Rubrik shares last traded at $88.6130, with a volume of 4,987,422 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. Rubrik’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBRK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rubrik from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $745,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,594.48. This represents a 90.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,306,014.64. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 115,966 shares of company stock worth $8,777,876 over the last ninety days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 352.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

