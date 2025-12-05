Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Milton Ault III Purchases 5,631 Shares

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III bought 5,631 shares of Universal Security Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,269.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,310. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 2.14% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.