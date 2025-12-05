Marygold Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas Purchases 15,352 Shares of Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas bought 15,352 shares of Marygold Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $15,659.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 18,726,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,100,647.50. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marygold Companies alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 20,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00.

Marygold Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MGLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. 12,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,193. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

About Marygold Companies

Marygold Companies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marygold Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marygold Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.