Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CTO Artur Bergman Sells 3,222 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $40,307.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,890,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,161,143.29. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Artur Bergman sold 41,080 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $472,830.80.

On Friday, November 28th, Artur Bergman sold 849 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $10,035.18.

On Monday, November 24th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $457,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $658,437.44.

On Monday, November 17th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $430,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Artur Bergman sold 2,718 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $34,002.18.

On Monday, November 10th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $476,800.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Artur Bergman sold 220,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $2,347,400.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $166,800.00.

Fastly Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.97. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The business had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,864,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter worth about $21,174,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fastly by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,385,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,935 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fastly by 3,941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,329,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,521,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,293 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.