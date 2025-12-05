Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $40.60. Swiss Re shares last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 9,480 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on SSREY shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSREY
Swiss Re Price Performance
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Will Crypto Miners Pivot to AI? Latest on 3 Key Players
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Salesforce Stock Is Coiled Like a Spring and Ready to Rebound
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Marvell’s Rally Extends: Data Centers and AMZN Chips Boost Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.