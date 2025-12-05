Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Swiss Re Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.16, but opened at $40.60. Swiss Re shares last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 9,480 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSREY shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Swiss Re Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

