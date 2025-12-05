ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.43, but opened at $112.81. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $114.3010, with a volume of 601,208 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

