Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $26.39. Saab shares last traded at $26.2750, with a volume of 32,096 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upgraded Saab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Saab Trading Up 3.1%
Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.
About Saab
Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.
