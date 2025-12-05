Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.33, but opened at $26.39. Saab shares last traded at $26.2750, with a volume of 32,096 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Saab to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Saab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saab

Saab Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

About Saab

(Get Free Report)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.