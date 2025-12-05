Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.5850, but opened at $70.99. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $71.71, with a volume of 2,914 shares.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.