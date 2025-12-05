Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.8650, with a volume of 1268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.