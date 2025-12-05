Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.90. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $4.7850, with a volume of 16,446 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.43 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

