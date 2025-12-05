Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Nissan Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.90. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $4.7850, with a volume of 16,446 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Price Performance
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.43 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nissan Motor Company Profile
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nissan Motor
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Will Crypto Miners Pivot to AI? Latest on 3 Key Players
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Salesforce Stock Is Coiled Like a Spring and Ready to Rebound
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Marvell’s Rally Extends: Data Centers and AMZN Chips Boost Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.