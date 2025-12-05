Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.6150, but opened at $7.0450. Wartsila shares last traded at $7.0450, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on WRTBY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wartsila has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRTBY
Wartsila Price Performance
Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wartsila will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Wartsila Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.0231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Wartsila’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.
Wartsila Company Profile
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
