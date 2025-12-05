Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 180815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navan to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities set a $25.00 price target on shares of Navan in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Navan in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Get Navan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Navan

Navan Price Performance

Navan Company Profile

Travel is more than just getting from point A to point B; it’s the lifeblood of connection in the modern business world. It’s about forging those critical in-person relationships with clients and partners, sparking innovation through team collaboration, and empowering employees to grow and succeed. These moments matter, and they demand a travel experience worthy of their importance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.