Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded up $5.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,847. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.39 per share, for a total transaction of $136,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $395,089.03. This represents a 52.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

