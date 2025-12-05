Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $45.00 target price on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.12.

AA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 877,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,206. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 110.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 481.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

