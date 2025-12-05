Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Claire Mcdonough Sells 8,039 Shares

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $144,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 730,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,306. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $363,539.40.

RIVN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,403,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,151,598. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,403 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,294 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

