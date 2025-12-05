Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $49.7740, with a volume of 1788301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 163.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,406,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after buying an additional 871,968 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,599,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 85,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 20.5%

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Further Reading

