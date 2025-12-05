Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Director Srinivas Akkaraju Buys 66,027 Shares

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 66,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $540,100.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,078,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,825,205.68. This trade represents a 6.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 100,000 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 96,000 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $724,800.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 86,350 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $644,171.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 38,702 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $295,683.28.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 48,537 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $370,822.68.

On Thursday, November 20th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 125,743 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $905,349.60.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 137,772 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $903,784.32.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 102,652 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $621,044.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 914 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $5,036.14.

On Thursday, November 13th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 276,179 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,449,939.75.

Alumis Trading Up 11.7%

NASDAQ ALMS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. Alumis Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -1.87.

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alumis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALMS. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alumis by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the second quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alumis in the second quarter worth $368,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial raised its holdings in Alumis by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 387,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 248,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Alumis during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

