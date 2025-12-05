Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) EVP Jeremy Andrew Jameson Buys 5,598 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) EVP Jeremy Andrew Jameson bought 5,598 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,028.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,758.28. The trade was a 9.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 43,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $27.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 391,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 196,555 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,886,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

