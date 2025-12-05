Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 9025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.9335.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AAVVF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advantage Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Natl Bk Canada downgraded Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 9.39%.The firm had revenue of $93.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

