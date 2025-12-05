Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Director Sean Donohue Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) Director Sean Donohue sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $77,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,098.55. This represents a 33.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.07. 179,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.24. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $180.65. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

