Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Director Harrison Stafford II Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) Director Harrison Stafford II sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $56,608.00. Following the sale, the director owned 107,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,622.12. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,462. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The firm had revenue of $314.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

