Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $169.50 and last traded at $167.9060, with a volume of 88167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 664.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 33.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 40,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

