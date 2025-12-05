Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 1,675,341 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 645,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Mega Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$171.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mega Uranium

In related news, Director Larry Goldberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage mineral resources company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of uranium prospective properties. Its properties include Ben Lomond, Georgetown, and Kintyre in Australia. Geographically, it operates in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading

