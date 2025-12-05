Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.3050, with a volume of 25007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,935,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $501,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

