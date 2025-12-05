Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Down 13.8% – Time to Sell?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 778,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 181,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$47.51 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

