Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. HSBC initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. 3,602,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,293,463. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi bought 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,709,226.33. This trade represents a 5.33% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 583,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,840,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

