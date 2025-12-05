SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.41 and last traded at $64.0590, with a volume of 833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.83.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,801,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,923,000 after buying an additional 1,907,414 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

