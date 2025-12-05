Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 680351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.21.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 4.1%

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

