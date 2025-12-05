Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $104.84 and last traded at $105.1860, with a volume of 285342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -54.26%.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,785.96. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 5,430 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $476,971.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

