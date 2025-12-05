Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 35220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Gold Royalty Trading Down 1.8%
The company has a market cap of $733.02 million, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
