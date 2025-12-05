LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.4910, with a volume of 69145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LATAM Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LTM

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 761.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 392.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 58.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.