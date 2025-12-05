Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 5,018 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $795,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 88,401 shares in the company, valued at $14,020,398.60. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 491.40, a P/E/G ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

