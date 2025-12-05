ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) CFO Trent Thad Sells 20,000 Shares

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CFO Trent Thad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 379,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,888,612.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ON opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $266,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $3,536,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 17.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

