Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned Sherwood Sells 188,330 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned Sherwood sold 188,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $216,579.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 224,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939.25. The trade was a 45.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BRN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.54.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

