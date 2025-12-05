Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned Sherwood Sells 188,330 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned Sherwood sold 188,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $216,579.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 224,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939.25. The trade was a 45.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:BRN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.54.
About Barnwell Industries
