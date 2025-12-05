NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Samuel Yount Sells 15,945 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 15,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $255,757.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 358,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,180.64. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Samuel Yount sold 10,000 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Samuel Yount sold 5,040 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $71,971.20.

On Friday, November 14th, Samuel Yount sold 521 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $7,424.25.

On Thursday, November 13th, Samuel Yount sold 12,129 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $173,929.86.

NerdWallet stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,519. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDS. Barclays increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 22.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

