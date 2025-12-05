iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Increased by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IVV opened at $687.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $675.67 and its 200-day moving average is $644.84. The stock has a market cap of $721.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.