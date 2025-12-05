Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:CM opened at $90.62 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 119.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.0% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

