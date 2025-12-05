F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson Sells 1,309 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $310,376.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,517.10. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

F5 Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. 50,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,048. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $346.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.53. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F5

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 134.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.