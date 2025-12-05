ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 707,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 833,644 shares.The stock last traded at $99.56 and had previously closed at $95.59.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 26.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $249.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. ServiceTitan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on ServiceTitan in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $43,647,909.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,595,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,706,572.83. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $1,749,278.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,121,690 shares of company stock worth $126,740,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 16.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceTitan by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

ServiceTitan Stock Up 4.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.