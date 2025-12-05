MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. MoneyHero had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

MoneyHero Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyHero stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.23. MoneyHero has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyHero

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoneyHero stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of MoneyHero as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MNY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MoneyHero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MoneyHero in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

