Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 4th

SMX (Security Matters) Public, Spring Valley Acquisition, Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares, Polyrizon, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—commonly defined in the U.S. as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact cutoffs vary by index and provider. These stocks often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher business risk compared with mid- or large-cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU)

Polyrizon (PLRZ)

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc. index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

