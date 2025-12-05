Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $46.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

IOT stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of -288.88 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $171,802.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 302,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,235.92. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 14,152 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $539,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,671.20. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,730,107 shares of company stock worth $143,045,198. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

