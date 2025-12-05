Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 84,700 Shares of Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 84,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $2,384,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,749,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,384,350. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,212,640.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $624.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $845.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

