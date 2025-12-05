Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Andrew Bialecki Sells 142,045 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 142,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $4,065,327.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Andrew Bialecki sold 952 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 144,717 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $4,017,343.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Bialecki sold 147,329 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $4,001,455.64.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $3,980,376.47.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 159,508 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,035,552.40.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,224 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $3,960,284.64.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $7,492,641.10.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $7,323,457.70.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Andrew Bialecki sold 220,481 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $7,046,572.76.

Klaviyo Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVYO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Klaviyo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,806,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,097,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,515,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 9.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,911,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,752,000 after acquiring an additional 241,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 123.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,178,000 after buying an additional 1,483,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

