Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) CEO Herriot Tabuteau Sells 10,558 Shares

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,564,484.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,193.22. This trade represents a 59.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herriot Tabuteau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 49,252 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total transaction of $7,121,346.68.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 20,163 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,962,751.22.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 50,459 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $6,750,909.61.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $2,928,519.75.

On Monday, November 3rd, Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 13,390 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,330.30.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 12,774 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,518,062.16.

On Monday, October 6th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,220 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $2,309,667.40.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,719 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total value of $2,251,712.61.

On Friday, September 12th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $3,319,816.72.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average is $118.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $152.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

