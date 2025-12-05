Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at BNP Paribas Exane

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $353.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $497.00 to $423.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $351.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $436.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Home Depot by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

