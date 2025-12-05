Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 28.89%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

